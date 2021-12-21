Govt-industry legal battle robs FFBL of feedstock gas

LAHORE: Natural gas supply to the country’s biggest urea-maker has been disrupted as ongoing litigation has altered feedstock allocation arrangements, which may lower the output of this key agriculture chemical input, causing shortages, officials said on Monday.

“Supply of gas [as feedstock] to FFBL (Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited), a subsidiary of the biggest fertiliser maker of the country, has been interrupted, resulting in loss of production by about 10,000 tons so far,” a company executive said on Monday.

FFBL, the 4th biggest urea manufacturing plant in terms of production capacity has gradually been forced to shut down production due to nonavailability of required gas pressure since Thursday as the utility is not providing it gas in spite of a commitment, flouting priority set under the revised gas allocation order for urea sector.

Reacting to gas supply suspension to urea plant, a senior official of Ministry of Energy said the stay order granted to general industry by the court against curtailment forced SSGC (Sui Southern Gas Company) to slash supplies to FFBL urea plant.

Terming litigation initiated by the industry unfortunate, the official said that both Ministry of Energy and industry had reached an agreement that gas tariff and allocation policy would be streamlined while keeping in view ground realities associated with energy mix.

Regretfully, he observed, industrial body violated this agreement and got stay order that was hindering the ability of Sui companies to manage gas flows to the prioritised sectors. The consequent dent in urea production would further widen the gap in demand and supply of fertiliser in the country.

To bridge the imbalance in urea availability and demand, the government is already in the process of importing 150,000 tons of urea. Anticipating a shortfall in urea production, National Fertiliser Development Center (NDFC), a public sector entity, warned in August 2021 about imminent short supplies of the fertiliser.

In its assessment, NFDC noted the availability of urea was estimated on the basis of ECC decision, which allowed Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) urea plants to operate on subsidised LNG (liquefied natural gas) up to November 30, 2021.

Unfortunately, these plants were made non-operational after June 2021 due to shortage of LNG without intimation to ECC (Economic Coordination Committee) of the Cabinet. Resultantly the country is heading towards acute shortage of urea during December and onward.

Now with gas supply cut to one of the biggest urea manufacturing facility, dearth of fertiliser during peak demand season may aggravate further, according to industry insiders. As per NFDC assessment, issued a couple of months back, Rabi 2021-22 is expected to open with 175,000 tons inventory of urea.

Total availability of urea is expected to be 32,62,000 tons with domestic production of 30,87,000 tons during Rabi 2021-22. The demand of urea during Rabi 2021-22 is projected around 31,95,000 tons leaving closing stock of 67,000 tons, which could spark shortage and price hike, as per insiders.

It may be noted that urea is the most widely used fertiliser in the country, belonging to the nitrogenous category, which accounts for 60-65 percent of the country’s fertiliser offtake on average. National demand for urea ranges between 6-6.1 million tons annually.

Urea is almost equally used in both crop seasons of the country, i.e., Rabi or Winter (Oct-Mar) and Kharif or Summer (Apr-Sep). Key input raw material for urea is natural gas as feedstock, which is also used as fuel (fuel stock) in urea production.

As per an analysis, following 2016, when gas supplies have been streamlined with the launch of LNG import terminal, production capacity of the country became sufficient to meet the demand of urea.

However, owing to insufficient availability of indigenous gas, a supply shortfall is created time and again, which necessitates provision of imported LNG in greater quantities for either urea production or its imports to bridge the demand-supply gap.