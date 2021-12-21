SBP sets farm loans target at Rs1.7trln for FY2022

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday set the agriculture credit target at Rs1.7 trillion for this fiscal year, asking banks to address major obstacles to obtaining farm loans, a statement said.

Banks disbursed Rs1.4 trillion agriculture credit in FY2021. Despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, collective efforts of 50 financial institutions under the guidance of the Agricultural Credit Advisory Committee (ACAC), helped financial institutions achieve 91 percent of the assigned target.

“Banks leadership can now take this journey to the next level of qualitative improvement in agriculture credit in line with the strategic shift and key policy actions taken by SBP,” SBP Governor Reza Baqir told a meeting of ACAC in Multan.

Announcing the current year’s agriculture credit target of Rs1.7 trillion with 5 million borrowers, Baqir highlighted the insistent need to address quality of credit, its geographical imbalances, and uneven distribution amongst different categories of borrowers.

He also announced two new measures to help boost agriculture financing. First is a comprehensive scoring model to rank banks according to key agriculture credit indicators and targets. To foster a competitive environment, the banks performing well would duly be recognised, whereas underperforming banks would be strongly encouraged to focus on metrics where improvement was needed.

The second measure designates a bank volunteering to serve as a champion / lead bank in an underserved province / area. Further steps in this regard include establishing helpdesks in underserved areas to facilitate farmers, and launching targeted and collaborative awareness drives for an extensive outreach.

He concluded that SBP’s vision would serve two-fold purposes; enhancing farmers’ financial inclusion while providing more lending opportunities to the banks. Upon convening the ACAC meeting in Multan, Baqir especially highlighted the immense agricultural potential of the area and the opportunities in expanding agriculture finance. This was followed by a presentation on the performance of banks in agricultural financing.

ACAC deliberated on the new directions in agricultural financing, particularly the climate smart agriculture practices and the role that financial institutions could play. Moreover, the committee also discussed avenues to enhance efficiency of existing agriculture credit infrastructure across the country.

In the second session of ACAC, new and innovative ideas were presented by selected banks and other stakeholders in the area of value chain solutions, electronic warehouse receipt financing, digital loan origination system and horticulture value chain financing. ACAC, while approving the new ideas, also set targets for scaling up pilot projects.

The SBP expects the economy to be close to the upper end of the forecast range of 4-5 percent. It sees the outlook for agriculture continues to be strong, supported by better seed availability and an expected increase in the area under wheat cultivation.