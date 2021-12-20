Protest held in Thar against police failure to nab killers

SUKKUR: People of Thar took out a rally to protest police’s failure to arrest the killers of Hafiz Shahid Rahimoo, a watchman by profession.

Speaking on the occasion, the father of the deceased Shahid Rahimoo said that his son’s trussed up body was found 10 days ago from a bungalow in Gulshan-e-Khyaban, Karachi, where he used to work as a watchman. Police have registered a murder case against bungalow owners Shaikh Abdul Wajid and Ali Wajid on the complaint of the deceased’s father.