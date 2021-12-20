ANP leader laid to rest in Balochistan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The Awami National National Party (ANP) candidate for the city mayor slot, who was shot dead the previous day, was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard in Zhob in Balochistan province on Sunday.
Unidentified gunmen had shot dead the ANP candidate for the city mayor slot Umar Khitab Shirani advocate near his home in Gulshan-e-Hameed Model Town on Saturday.
Earlier, funeral prayer for the slain ANP candidate was offered at Wensam College Dera Ismail Khan, which was attended by a large number of party workers, lawyers and people belonging to Shirani tribe. Another funeral prayer for the slain ANP candidate was offered in Zhob and later laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard.
Umar Khitab Shirani advocate was a distant relative of Maulana Muhammad Khan Shirani, a firebrand leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl, in Balochistan.
