BD minister cancels Pak visit due to Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Bangladesh State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam has cancelled his Pakistan visit as he is now in isolation at his residence for meeting with a Covid-19 infected person.

It would have been the first visit of a Bangladesh foreign minister to Pakistan in nine years and the first in the Sheikh Hasina government, if Shahriar could have made it.

The cancellation of the visit was announced officially in Dhaka. Shahriar Alam was supposed to fly for Pakistan a day earlier in morning to join the special session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC on the situation in Afghanistan.

Bangladesh’s Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, who is in Islamabad, representing his country in the meeting. The sources said that Shahriar Alam had planned to have significant meetings with top officials of the host country. Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, who has also been confined to bed after contracting coronavirus just two days before the OIC conference, has shown slight improvement.

It is likely that he would be tested tomorrow for ascertaining virus condition in his body, the sources said.