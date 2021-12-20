Man dies, 11 injured as bus overturns

GUJRANWALA: A man died and 11 others were injured when a bus overturned after hitting a motorcyclist on the GT Road at Rahwali.
A bus was going to Lahore from Gujrat when it collided with a motorcyclist and then overturned due to overspeeding. As a result, motorcyclist Zaheer Ahmad, a resident of Ladhewala Warraich, was killed on the spot while 11 passengers, including Saeedullah, Hazrat Mehmand, Zaheer Abbas, Saim, Yaseen, Sohail, Rahseed, Sufian, Adalat Khan, Noor Muhammad, Umer Saeed and Bakhtawar, received injuries. They were shifted to a hospital. It was stated the bus was going to Tableeghi Markaz at Raiwind.
