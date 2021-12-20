OIC meeting negates propaganda against Pakistan: Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman and Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Saturday said Pakistan had convened the OIC foreign ministers’ meeting to discuss Afghanistan in consultation with Saudi Arabia.

"The OIC meeting negated the propaganda against Pakistan that it is a dangerous country and proved that Pakistan is a peaceful country," he said while talking to newsmen here. He said the prime minister would address the OIC meeting. The possible humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan following the onset of the winter season demands that the Islamic world come forward to help Afghan people immediately.

"Pakistan believes that peace and stability in Afghanistan would not only bring peace in the region but also in the whole world," he said. He said the unrest and instability in Afghanistan would affect the world. He said the United Nations (UN) Arabic Language Day is being observed in the country and the government is working to make Arabic language easier.

"Short courses of Arabic language would be introduced in schools and colleges," he added.