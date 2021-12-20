Balochistan importers call off strike on FBR’s assurance

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan importers have called off their strike, an announcement was made by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) here on Saturday.

Dr Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmed, Chairman FBR/ secretary Revenue Division, visited the Customs House, Quetta. He was accompanied by Dr Muhammad Saeed Khan Jadoon, Member (Customs Policy), FBR.

The FBR chairman visited Quetta Chamber of Commerce & Industry (QCCI) and was warmly welcomed by the chamber president. The QCCI members highlighted the problems being faced by the importers and exporters of Balochistan and demanded their speedy solution.

The major issues of traders pertained to contravention cases, initiated by the Directorate of Intelligence & Investigation, Quetta, against various importers. They complained that they were being subjected to unwarranted checking of imported consignments by the Customs & different law-enforcement agencies (LEAs). They also raised the valuation issues pertaining to goods originating from Iran and Afghanistan.

The QCCI members lamented that owing to those issues, they were forced to go on strike and boycott the clearances at Custom House, which resulted in stoppage of transportation of legally imported goods to the other provinces.

The FBR chairman gave them a patient hearing and assured them of his fullest support in immediate resolution of their legitimate issues.

On his assurance, the QCCI members called off their strike and resumed normal Customs clearance activities.

Earlier, the Chief Collector Customs (Balochistan) gave a detailed presentation on the performance of Collectorate of Customs, Appraisment/ Enforcement Quetta and MCC, Gwadar during the FY2021-22.

He briefed the FBR chairman about the overall performance of all Collectorates under his jurisdiction in addition to current operationalisation of anti-smuggling check-posts. Regarding the shortage of staff at check-posts, the chairman agreed to enhance the manpower to effectively conduct anti-smuggling operations.

The FBR chairman expressed his satisfaction over the performance and collection of revenue targets by the Collectorate of Customs (Balochistan) during July-Nov of FY 2021-22.