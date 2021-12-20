Cop killed as Elite Force vehicle overturns

NANKANA SAHIB: A policeman was killed while three other policemen were seriously injured in an accident near Mana Tiba on M-3 on Sunday. A vehicle of Elite Force was on way when it overturned due to overspeeding.
As a result, Constable Tariq Mehmood was killed on the spot while Abdul Qayyum, Haider Ali and Fayyaz were seriously injured. On information, Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the injured to the DHQ Hospital.
DADU: A newly-married woman committed suicide over a domestic issue in district Dadu on Sunday.Police said the...
SUKKUR: Former president Asif Ali Zardari visited the resting place of his slain wife, former prime minister Benazir...
SUKKUR: People of Thar took out a rally to protest police’s failure to arrest the killers of Hafiz Shahid Rahimoo, a...
SUKKUR: A sum of Rs230 million pending for four years has been disbursed among retired employees from grade two to...
SUKKUR: Tribal clash claimed the lives of three people in district Khairpur on Sunday.Reports said that three people...
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The Awami National National Party candidate for the city mayor slot, who was shot dead the previous...
Comments