Cop killed as Elite Force vehicle overturns

NANKANA SAHIB: A policeman was killed while three other policemen were seriously injured in an accident near Mana Tiba on M-3 on Sunday. A vehicle of Elite Force was on way when it overturned due to overspeeding.

As a result, Constable Tariq Mehmood was killed on the spot while Abdul Qayyum, Haider Ali and Fayyaz were seriously injured. On information, Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the injured to the DHQ Hospital.