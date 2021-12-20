Nine injured in TT Singh accident

TOBA TEK SINGH: Nine people were injured in a collision between a car and a van on Toba-Gojra Road near Chak 284/JB on Sunday. A van carrying seven members of a family was going to Nawan Lahore from Bahawalnagar when it collided with a car. As a result, van passengers Abdul Rashid, Naziran Bibi, Rizwan, Perveen Bibi, Maqbool, Yasin and Alia Bibi and two car riders Riaz and Zunair of Toba were injured.