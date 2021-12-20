 
close
Monday December 20, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Body of abducted driver found

December 20, 2021

LAHORE: The body of taxi driver abducted from Satukatla was recovered from a drain in the Manawan police area on Sunday. The driver Ashfaq was abducted from Satukatla two days ago. His vehicle was found in Satukatla on the same day he was abducted. Police shifted the body to the morgue.

Comments