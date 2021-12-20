RWMC sets up cell to resolve complaints

Rawalpindi : A special grievance cell has been set up for the immediate redressal of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company's sanitary staff complaints.

In a statement on Sunday, Managing Director (MD) RWMC Awais Manzoor Tarar said the protection of sanitary workers was the top priority as they carried out their responsibilities during any emergencies. He said the Punjab government had issued guidelines to ensure the safety of sanitary workers, which were being carried out in letter and spirit during duties.

Awais informed that the sanitary workers had provided warm clothing and shoes for carrying out cleanliness work, keeping in view the prevailing cold season.

He said that steps were being taken to improve the sanitation situation of all Union Councils and Tehsils Rawalpindi district after the expiration of the agreement with Albayrak. He informed that social mobilization communication teams were visiting door-to-door to create awareness about cleanliness.

The MD said that even in severely cold weather, sanitary workers have to start their work in the wee hours to ensure the cleanliness of streets and bazaars.

He said to confirm 100 per cent attendance of the workers, a control room had been set up to monitor the working and workers round the clock.