Jinnah a man of monumental willpower

Many eminent leaders of the world including Karl Marx of Germany, Lenin of Russia, George Washington of USA, Mao Tse-tung of China, Ho Chi Minh of Vietnam, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk of Turkey, Sukarno of Indonesia, had brought about revolution and radical changes in the political, economic and social order of their respective nations. But there the countries already existed; the geographical lines were already well defined, no new land or country was created - but this was the singular and idiosyncratic honour of Mohammad Ali Jinnah to create a separate independent homeland, Pakistan for 100 million Muslims of the subcontinent. It can therefore be said with utmost certainty and confidence that: If there was no Jinnah there would have been no Pakistan. The world’s most illustrious leaders have showered glowing tributes on Jinnah.

The well-known Indian leader Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit says:

“If Muslim League had 100 Gandhis and 200 Abdul Kalam Azads and Congress had only one Jinnah, then India would have never divided.”

Nawabzada Liaquat Ali Khan, the first Prime Minister of Pakistan paid his glowing tributes to Jinnah in following words:

“An unemotional shrewdness which strips facts down to their naked reality, but makes him pace the floor till the early hours of the morning examining and re-examining, weighing and valuing each detail of the decision upon which the very life or death of his people might depend – perseverance which recognises no obstacle as unsurmountable; intellectual acumen which can see the whole in detail and the detail as part of the whole – such is the man and statesman, the Quaid-i-Azam of ninety million Indian Muslims, the Disraeli of Indian politics.”

Jinnah was endowed with extraordinary qualities of head and heart; iron determination, uprightness, sagacity, utmost honesty and monumental integrity were some of his personal traits. He had a charismatic personality and possessed immense persuasive power, but the most assertive calibre of his disposition was his willpower, which proved to be his grand weapon of success over his opponents in the struggle for freedom.

Lord Mountbatten, the last viceroy of India, left no stone unturned to dissuade Jinnah from his mission, but he stood on his legitimate stance as firm as a rock.

Lord Mountbatten himself admitted that although he was armed with most enormous conceit in his ability to persuade people… he tried every trick he could play, used every appeal he could imagine, to shake Jinnah’s resolve.

However, there was no argument that could move him from his consuming determination to realize impossible dream of Pakistan.

The adversaries had created stumbling block in the way of Jinnah’s mission, but the destiny had something else in store for him - an exceptional honour and monumental victory that resulted in the emergence of Pakistan.

When Lord Mountbatten saw that Jinnah was unswervingly determined on surgical operation of the subcontinent to create a separate homeland for 100 million Muslims of the subcontinent, where they could live an honourable and privileged life according to their faith, culture and civilization, and did not agree with the strong arguments of Lord Mountbatten in favour of a united India, he got extremely exasperated. He never expected ‘No’ from anybody.

In such situation, his vexation was a genuine psychological reaction. In the state of his extreme annoyance, he called Jinnah by coarse and rude names like ‘frigid, haughty, sycophant and a man of disdainful frame of mind, etc.

Another disappointment came to Lord Mountbatten when Jinnah turned down his proposal to appoint him as the Governor General of Pakistan (Nehru had already announced Lord Mountbatten as the Governor General of the newly created Indian state). How could Jinnah, a leader of sound and secure decisions, agree to appoint an English man as the Governor General of Pakistan since the country had won the freedom from the English domain after a tough and prolonged struggle?

As a result of this anguish and torment Lord Mountbatten inflicted such an irreparable damage on Pakistan that, in blatant violation of the approved principles, Kashmir, a heavily Muslim majority state, was viciously handed over to India and in connivance with Cyril Radcliffe, the chairman of the boundary commission, the Muslim majority areas of Ferozpur and Gurdaspur were transferred to India. As a legacy of this unethical act of Lord Mountbatten the Kashmir, a paradise on earth, is bleeding and the relation between two neighbouring countries India and Pakistan, both nuclear powers, are perpetually at the war point.