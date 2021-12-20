Freezing cold increases demand of traditional winter delights

Islamabad L With a sudden dip in temperatures, eateries selling 'winter delights' in restaurants, markets, and small vendors alongside roads across the country including federal capital are doing brisk business by offering a variety of warm food to attract passers-by customers.

Dozens of temporary mobile carts have been set up by vendors where winter food items are being sold.

The demand for fried fish, gajar ka halwa, Kahsmiri tea, coffee, chicken soup, sajji and many other varieties of winter food has increased manifold.

“Winter is the best season for sales because due to the drop in mercury, the number of customers especially youngsters were seen enjoying local traditional foods at shops,” said a shopkeeper, while talking to media.

Winter is a beautiful excuse to eat more than usual so enjoy these tasty delights and leave the calorie counting for summer said a young girl while purchasing soup in the local market.

Chilly weather especially at night of last few days forced the citizens to eat winter fried food to bear the sudden wave of coldness, said another customer.

Men, women, and children come to these outlets to hit the cold with a variety of fish which is favourite of everyone but it becomes more popular in the winter season, said a roadside vendor.

A customer while commenting said that my family cannot restrain themselves from eating fish and other delights in winter due to its warm and delicious taste.

According to shopkeepers, they are receiving many orders and some want deep-fried fish, some prefer dhoodh jalebi and gajer