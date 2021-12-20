Iesco’s claims of providing safe power supply system prove farce

Rawalpindi : The tall claims of Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) regarding the provision of the safe infrastructure of power supply proved nothing but a farce because uncovered electric wires dangling all over the city particularly in residential areas are posing life threats around the clock.

The concerned department in excuse of maintenance work observes 8 to 10-hours power shutdowns in all areas in winter also has not proved their claims because the majority of consumers are getting power supply through single-phase and facing low voltage around 100 to 120 MW round the clock.

‘The News’ conducted a survey that wires are hanging close to houses at many points and uncovered joints on lampposts can also cause a major incident in case of gusty winds and heavy rainfall. The dangling wires on main roads are also a threat to motorists and passers-by in case of stormy weather. The concerned department has failed to shift the electricity system to the underground.

Reliable sources said that the government has demanded full property details of Iesco officers. The Iesco was a profitable company but badly failed to provide a good power supply system to its consumers for years. The consumers have been facing 10 to 12 hours unscheduled load-shedding in the summer season and facing 8 to 10 hours power shutdowns in the winter season. Several areas are developing major faults therefore consumers face over 20 hours of power cuts. In the light of all these circumstances, the government has directed NAB and FIA to collect full property details of IESCO officers, the sources said.

Some three weeks back, Prime Minister Imran Khan had changed former Iesco Chief Chaudhry Abdul Razaaq due to poor performance. But, the situation has yet to improve because consumers of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad are facing prolonged power blackouts during hot and humid weather.

In July 2021 Prime Minister Imran Khan had changed Iesco Chief on public complaints. The prime minister took action on public complaints against the poor performance of Iesco.

The residents of whole cantonment city areas including Committee Chowk, Asghar Mall, Adiala Road, Al-Mumtaz Colony, Lalazar, Bakramandi, Tariqabad, Lalkurti, Dheri Hasanabad, Dhamyal, Rawat, Gulistan Colony, Dhoke Juma, Waris Khan, Morgah, Dhoke Kala Khan, Sadiqabad, Muslim Town, Chandni Chowk, Mareer Hasan, Tahli Mohri, Scheme No-III, Defense Road, Soan, Misriyal, Chakra, Mohalla Naik Alam, Hill View Lane, Mubarak Lane, Range Road, Tehmasabad, and several other localities not only face long hours of power outages but also a worst water shortage. Supply from filtration plants suffers due to power outages.

Not only residents but all government departments also including RCB, CCB, WASA, RDA, RTA, MCR, Deputy Commissioner and even Commissioner requested Iesco to shift underground all wires along the roads, residential areas but in vain. In the narrow streets of Dhoke Ratta, Bakramandi, Dhamyal, Dhoke Syedan, Arya Mohallah, Ganjmandi, Sadiqabad, Muslim Town, Shah Chan Chiragh, and several other areas, uncovered wires pose threat to the residents. The residents demanded that Iesco staff should organise the wires properly if laying them underground was not possible but in vain.

All Pakistan Traders Association (Punjab) President Sharjeel Mir has condemned prolonged power shutdowns in all areas in the winter season. He said that already our businesses have gone to destroy but prolonged power shutdowns added fuel to fire.

The affected consumers have appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to take notice of the disruption in the power supply. Every year in winter, Iesco observes 8 to 12 hours of power shutdowns for the purpose of maintenance work. “What kind of maintenance Iesco is doing in winter because consumers are facing 6 to 12 hours power blackouts even in normal rains, the consumers denounced. The consumers also appealed to properly organize all dangling wires posing life threats and also change wires of single phase to provide 220 voltage to consumers.

‘The News’ contacted Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) spokesman Raja Asim Nazir but he did not reply despite repeated calls.