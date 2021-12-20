COVID-19 claims another life, 26 cases from twin cities

Islamabad : Another confirmed patient of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 belonging to this region of the country has lost life due to the illness while as many as 26 new patients were tested positive for the infection from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours.

Data collected by ‘The News’ reveals the virus claimed one more life from ICT in the last 24 hours taking death toll from the federal capital to 964. It is important that as many as 1,222 patients belonging to Rawalpindi district have already lost their lives due to the illness.

The total number of patients so far reported from the twin cities has reached 144,707 of which 2186 patients have lost their lives since the advent of coronavirus in Pakistan.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 19 new patients have been tested positive from ICT taking tally to 108,259 of which 106,997 patients have recovered while the number of active cases of the disease has been recorded as 298 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, another seven patients belonging to Rawalpindi district have been tested positive in the last 24 hours taking tally to 36,448 of which 35,123 patients have recovered.

On Sunday, a total of eight confirmed patients belonging to Rawalpindi district were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while 95 patients were in home isolation.