Authorities fail to implement price lists as profiteers rule the roost

Rawalpindi : Despite revising rates of daily use commodities thrice in just a couple of months, the local administration of Rawalpindi has literally failed to get the prices implemented in letter and spirit.

One kilogram mutton is selling at Rs1500 against Rs1200, beef is selling at Rs700 against Rs600, 1-liter milk is selling at Rs130 against Rs100, a ‘roti’ is selling at Rs12 against Rs10 and a ‘naan’ is selling at Rs15 against Rs12, thanks to the apathy of the government officers of local administration, Rawalpindi for doing nothing else but paperwork and failed to implement its own notification in this regard.

The so-called price control magistrates have left the public in the lurch and given free hand to profiteers and hoarders to loot the public with both hands.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Gulzar Hussain Shah has directed the price control magistrates to visit markets on a daily basis so that the people could be provided relief and bring the artificial price hike to an end.

A number of price control magistrates on condition of anonymity told ‘The News’ that they are helpless to control prices because it was an upper-level phenomenon. The market committees and different businessmen start fighting with us when we go to bazaars, most of them said. We remain in a state of fear and panic when we go to markets for price checking. But, higher authorities insist we register FIRs at any cost to send their performance to Punjab chief minister, the government officers claimed.

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali said that price control magistrates are visiting markets on regular basis and taking strict action against profiteers and hoarders. “We will never spare profiteers and hoarders at any cost,” he warned.

Three kinds of atta are being sold here in open market shops in which a 20-kilogram low-level bag was being sold at Rs1100, a little better quality atta bag at Rs1,350, and good quality at Rs1600. Good quality sugar is selling at Rs140 per kilogram and sub-standard at Rs90. Good quality ghee is selling at Rs360 per kilogram while low-quality ghee is available in the price range of Rs260 to Rs300 per kilogram. The prices of rice, pulses, bread, toffees, biscuits, washing powders, shoe polishes, sweets, and several other items are different at every shop.

The prices of vegetables, particularly onions, potatoes, tomatoes, ginger, and garlic are fluctuate on regular basis.

People belonging to different walks of life strongly condemned ever-increasing prices in open market shops. At least, local government price magistrates should try to control profiteers and hoarders rather than go hand in glove with them, the disgruntled public said.