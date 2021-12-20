Cutting of trees for 7th Avenue Interchange raise concerns

Islamabad : The environmentalists have raised concerns over the cutting of trees for an interchange that is being built at the junction of 7th Avenue, Srinagar Highway, Khayaban-i-Soharwardi, and Garden Avenue.

Asad Gohar, an environmentalist, said “It was really an encouraging statement by Prime Minister Imran Khan that no tree would be cut down for any development project. He also ordered to shift grown-up trees from Rawal Chowk to other safer places with the help of transplantation machine.”

He said: “Prime Minister Imran Khan has performed the groundbreaking of the 7th Avenue Interchange. But, unfortunately, his directives have not been followed during work on this multi-billion project.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan while performing the online groundbreaking of four development projects in Islamabad in July 2020 directed to ensure the protection of green areas and trees during the execution of the development projects.

The environmentalists also pointed out that the trees could be shifted to other places using the transplantation machine but instead, all of them have been cut into pieces.

Tahir Khokhar, a nature lover, said “If we analyse the reports then we will come to know that some 40,000 trees have been removed in Islamabad during the last twenty years. First, the administration cut down trees citing the spread of pollen allergy. Secondly, green patches were removed on the name of development projects.”

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken unprecedented measures to enhance tree cover in the country by launching various projects including internationally acclaimed Ten Billion Tree Tsunami project. I hope he will take notice and direct the relevant authorities to stop the removal of trees during work on the 7th Avenue Interchange project,” he said.