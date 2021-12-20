Ministry to finalise plan for ecological restoration of Indus Basin

Islamabad: The climate change ministry has presented the concept plan titled ‘Ecological Restoration of the Indus Basin’ to the stakeholders and intends to finalise it till April next year.

According to the details, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam held meetings with representatives of the public and private sector organizations and informed them about the vision and an action-based framework included in the concept plan that has been prepared in line with the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

It is pertinent to mention here that Malik Amin Aslam earlier shared details of the concept plan with the prime minister and chief ministers of all four provinces and informed them that the loss of biodiversity is extensively prevailing in the Indus Water system due to the climate change that needed to be addressed on emergent basis.

Malik Amin Aslam apprised the stakeholders that also included representatives of some foreign donor agencies that piecemeal efforts have been made by various ministries but now it needed to be synergized for a coordinated and calculated effort for promising results.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has recently directed the ministry to initiate ecological restoration of River Indus in coordination with all the stakeholders.

Malik Amin Aslam highlighted that Pakistan’s contribution to global environmental pollution is negligible but it has been facing its negative impacts for last so many years.