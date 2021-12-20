District status for Amb, Pulrah sought

MANSEHRA: The people of Tanawal have demanded the government to give Amb and Pulrah states the status of a settled district.

“The then president Khan Abdul Qayyum Khan had merged the Amb and Pulrah states into country in 1950 but these areas are still deprived of the basic amenties and government should give them status of a district,” Qazi Taib Tanoli, the former provincial assembly’s contender, told a seminar organised here on Sunday.

He said that though the former president’s merger of both states into the country was a great step, it provided an opportunity to people to spend their lives in accordance with the choice.

“Around 70 years had passed since the merger of these two states into the country but people are still deprived of the development and prosperity,” he added.

Tanoli said that the government was creating more tehsils and districts and it should also give the district status to areas, which were part of the Amb and Pulrah states.