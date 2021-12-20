Balakot power project: Security for foreign workers upped

MANSEHRA: The police on Sunday deployed hundreds of personnel at the Balakot Hydropower Project for the security of the foreign engineers and workers.

“The work on the energy project, being executed at Kunhar River in Balakot, has been launched. And a police force has been deployed for the security of foreign engineers and workers,” Mirvais Niaz, the deputy inspector general of police, Hazara range, told reporters after reviewing the security arrangements of the project.

The DIG along with District Police Officer Sajjad Khan reviewed the security arrangements for the Balakot Hydropower Project.

They were briefed by the Chinese engineers about the project’s execution and security requirements during the visit.

“We have personally reviewed the security arrangements as the security of the foreigners as well as local engineers and workers is supreme to us,” Niaz said.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan is due here soon to formally inaugurate the 300 megawatts project, which is being executed by the Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation.

The district administration has acquired over 8000 Kanals of land for the Balakot hydropower project. Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Population Welfare Ahmad Hussain Shah and Deputy Commissioner Dr Qasim Ali Khan held talks with the owners last week and asked them not to create hurdles in the smooth execution of this energy project.

Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) had approved $ 750 million for the project earlier this year.