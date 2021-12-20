Tabassum hails OIC FMs moot on Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: President of the Think Tank Institute of Peace and Development (INSPAD) and Secretary General of the International Harmony Council Dr Muhammad Tahir Tabassum has said that the extraordinary conference of OIC foreign ministers in Islamabad is a commendable initiative.

He said it should include not only Afghanistan but also all the issues and conflicts facing Kashmir, Palestine, Syria and other Muslim countries. “Efforts are needed to understand and resolve disputes between Turkey, Iran, Yemen, and other Muslim countries, and progress must be made towards inter-Muslim unity,” he said.

Tahir Tabassum said not only resolutions but also effective measures must be taken against the atrocities, massacres and serious human rights violations committed by Israel and India in Palestine and Kashmir.

He said that a policy of hostility between Muslim countries and hypocritical relations with Israel and India also need to be decided and Saudi Arabia’s growing influence and arbitrary thinking in the OIC should be addressed.