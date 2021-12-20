Pakistan working for stability in Afghanistan: Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has termed Prime Minister Imran Khan ambassador of peace and said Pakistan is working on frontline for peace in the whole region, including Afghanistan.

Talking to the media, the governor said ignoring Afghanistan would be tantamount to inviting disaster. European countries and United States must stand by Afghanistan. Saudi Arabia’s announcement of 1billion Riyals aid to Afghanistan is a positive step. It is an honour for Pakistan to host a meeting of foreign ministers of Islamic countries, he added.

The governor had also a meeting with a delegation led by Mehar Jamshid, Spain PTI Chairman, and president of PTI Spain Shiraz Bhatti at Governor’s House. Ch Sarwar said Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has played a true and exemplary role for peace and stability in Afghanistan and unfortunately by each passing day in Afghanistan, the economic and public problems are increasing.

Under these circumstances, the world should go ahead and play its role in helping Afghanistan without any preconditions. If the situation in Afghanistan worsens, it will affect not only Pakistan or the region but the whole world, Ch Sarwar said and added that it is also an honour for Pakistan to host foreign ministers’ meeting of Islamic countries and through this meeting Pakistan has once again stepped forward and fulfilled its responsibility for peace and stability in Afghanistan

Talking to the delegation of overseas Pakistanis, Governor Sarwar said the government is working for reforms and strengthening institutions first time in the history of the country.

The government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan believes in rule of law. In Punjab, the government has fulfilled its promise to devolve power to lower level and has given a new system of local government in Punjab which will empower people in real sense, strengthen democracy and solve the problems of the people at their doorsteps, the governor said and added overseas Pakistanis have a vital role to play in Pakistan’s economic growth and stability.

The PTI government has fulfilled its promise to give overseas Pakistanis the right to vote and the solution to problems of overseas Pakistanis is the first priority of the government for which the federal and Punjab governments are committed, he said.