Minister accused of storming polling stations in Bannu

BANNU: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) has accused Provincial Minister Malik Shah Mohammad Khan and his brother of committing rigging in the local government election in the district.

Speaking at a press conference, Member National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani and former Member Provincial Assembly Adnan Wazir said the minister and his brother took away election material from polling stations in Bakakhel.

They said the minister and his brother stormed five polling stations in Bakakhel and took away ballot papers and ballot boxes.

The JUIF leader said the minister barged into the polling stations along with the official guards in order to help his son win the polls. They said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had stolen the 2018 general election through this tactic.

Terming it an act of terrorism, they questioned the withdrawal of the army soldiers from the polling stations in Bakakhel despite being declared the most sensitive.