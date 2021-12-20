Cold, dry forecast

LAHORE : Cold and dry weather was witnessed in the City here Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that very cold weather was expected in most upper/central parts of the country and north Balochistan while dense fog/smog was likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab.
Sunday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -16°C while in Lahore, it was 2.6°C and maximum was 17°C.
