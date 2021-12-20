Wedding of martyred cops’ sister given official protocol

LAHORE : Marriage ceremony of two martyred constables' sister was held here Sunday.
Constable Ali Raza and Constable Ghulam Murtaza were martyred in a vegetable market bomb blast in 2017 while on duty. SP Cantt and SP Anti-Riot welcomed the bridegroom and presented him bouquet. The ceremony was given official protocol.
