 
close
Monday December 20, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Wedding of martyred cops’ sister given official protocol

December 20, 2021

LAHORE : Marriage ceremony of two martyred constables' sister was held here Sunday.

Constable Ali Raza and Constable Ghulam Murtaza were martyred in a vegetable market bomb blast in 2017 while on duty. SP Cantt and SP Anti-Riot welcomed the bridegroom and presented him bouquet. The ceremony was given official protocol.

Comments