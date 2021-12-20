Prices of perishable items increase in City

LAHORE : Increasing trend witnessed in the prices of the vegetables and fruits this week along with complete violation of official rates of all food items ranging from pulses and meat.

The price of chicken live bird was increased, fixed at Rs175 per kg, while it sold at Rs180 to 210 per kg, and chicken meat by Rs6 per kg, fixed at Rs254 per kg, and sold at Rs260 to 510 per kg.

The price of potato soft skin new A-grade was reduced, fixed at Rs35 to 37 per kg, B-Grade at Rs31 to 33 per kg, mixed sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg, potato white fixed at Rs23 to 25 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 45 per kg.

The price of onion A-grade was reduced, fixed at Rs30 to 32 per kg, sold at Rs50 per kg, B-grade at Rs26 to 28 per kg, sold at Rs35 to 40 per kg, and C-grade at Rs22 to 24 per kg, sold at sold at Rs30 per kg.

The price of tomato A-grade was reduced by Rs10 per kg, fixed at Rs77 to 80 per kg, sold at Rs120 per kg, B-grade fixed at Rs70 to 73 per kg, and C-grade at Rs65 to 68 per kg, B and C quality mixed sold at Rs100 per kg.

The price of garlic local was increased by Rs5 per kg, fixed at Rs165 to 170 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg, garlic Chinese unchanged at Rs270 to 280 per kg, sold at Rs320 to 350 per kg.

Ginger Chinese fixed at Rs285 to 295 per kg sold at Rs360 per kg, and Thai by Rs30 per kg, fixed at Rs215 to 225 per kg, sold at Rs300 per kg.

Carrot Chinese was fixed at Rs130 to 135 per kg, sold at Rs200 per kg, carrot local unchanged at Rs40 to 42 per kg, sold at Rs30 to 50 per kg. Fenugreek (Methi) was unchanged at Rs50 to 52 per kg, sold at Rs60 to 80 per kg. Turnip was unchanged at Rs40 to 42 per kg, sold at Rs50 to 60 per kg. Green beans were sold at Rs200 to 240 per kg. Mustard leaves were unchanged at Rs40 to 42 per kg, sold at Rs40 to 50 per kg. The price of different variety of apples was fixed at Rs60 to 190 per kg, B-grade sold at Rs100 to 150 per kg, and A grade was sold at Rs250 to 300 per kg.

The price of Banana A-category was increased by Rs3 per dozen, fixed at Rs87 to 90 per dozen, sold at Rs120 to 150 per dozen, and B-category fixed at Rs50 to 52 per dozen, sold at Rs70 to 80 per dozen, and C-category fixed at Rs35 to 37 per dozen, sold at Rs60 per dozen.

Pomegranate Qandhari fixed at Rs195 to 200 per kg, sold at Rs200 to 300 per kg, Pomegranate Bedana increased, fixed at Rs420 to 430 per kg, sold at Rs600 per kg, Pomegranate danedar fixed at Rs265 to 275 per kg, sold at Rs400 to 420 per kg.

Guava was increased, fixed at Rs83 to 86 per kg, sold at Rs100 to 140 per kg.

Orange A grade was fixed at Rs120 to 125 per dozen, B-grade at Rs70 to 73 per dozen, sold at Rs100 to 150 per dozen. Grape-fruit was fixed at Rs15 to 16 per piece, sold at Rs15 to 25 per piece. Fruiter A-grade fixed at Rs125 to 130 per dozen, sold at Rs150 to 160 per dozen, B-grade fixed at Rs70 to 73 per dozen, sold at Rs100 to 120 per dozen. Citrus fruit was fixed at Rs115 to 120 per dozen, sold at Rs130 to 160 per dozen.