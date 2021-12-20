122 illegal treatment centres sealed

LAHORE : In an extensive action on quacks, the Punjab Healthcare Commission has sealed 122 illegal treatment centres during the last two weeks.

The PHC’s enforcement teams raided 1,355 treatment centres in 23 districts of the province as per the data and complaints. From amongst the visited centres, 67 were functioning legally under qualified physicians, and 663 centres of quacks had been converted into other businesses. The maximum number of 15 illegal businesses was shuttered in Rawalpindi, nine each in Lahore and Mianwali, eight each in Sargodha and Khanewal and seven in Dera Ghazi Khan.

In Lahore, Medix Clinical Lab, Nafees Dental Clinic, Gulfam Clinic, Makkah Medical Store, Waqar Shafakhana, Asif Clinic, Ali Dental Clinic, Ijaz Clinic and Madni Clinic were closed down.

As per the spokesperson for the PHC, the Commission has so far raided more than 113,000 treatment centres, and closed down 35,000 quacks’ outlets, while on 27,210 quackery centres, businesses have been changed.

Dialysis centre: Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Al-Freed Zafar has said increasing rate of kidney diseases in Pakistan is a matter of grave concern, stressing the need for timely diagnosis, appropriate treatment and awareness among the masses.

He expressed these views while inspecting the state-of-the-art dialysis centre at Lahore General Hospital. Prof of Urology Dr Khizar Hayat, MS Dr Amir Ghafoor, HOD Nephrology Dr Yasir Hussain, Dr Shah Jahan, Dr Abdul Aziz, Ashk Naz and others were present. Prof Al-freed Zafar said medical experts need to focus on effective strategies and medical research for prevention of kidney disease as dialysis is not a permanent cure for such patients and increasing number of dialysis patients also mitigates the resources.

Prof Khizar Hayat Gondal while briefing the principal said that since January 2021 till now more than 17,000 dialysis have been done free of cost in LGH for which Punjab government provides Rs3.92 crore while 36 machines are working for dialysis and more separate dialysis machines have been set up for patients of hepatitis and infectious diseases.

He said around 60 to 70 dialysis are performed daily in LGH while dialysis patients are increasing.

MS Dr Amir Ghafoor said in private sector a dialysis costs Rs3,000 to 4,000 while as per directions of CM Usman Buzdar and Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid dialysis are being performed without any charges in General Hospital. Prof Al-freed announced appreciation certificates for doctors, nurses and paramedics who are performing duties in dialysis department of the hospital.