Career counselling: questions and answers

Q1: Dear Mr Abidi, my son is studying MCom (final year). He wants to do CA after his masters. I will be grateful if you could please advise if my son’s decision of doing CA after MCom is appropriate or otherwise, what is your opinion? I would be grateful for your valuable advice. (Akram Jatoi, Hayderabad)

Ans: Dear Mr Jatoi, my advice to your son is that he should find a relevant job after his Masters, for example in the Commerce or Finance sector. In case, if your son fails to get a relevant job, then he should go for an internship/article ship that leads to completing his CA but my first suggestion or recommendation would be to put his MCom to work before making any new decision.

Q2: Respected sir, I need your guideline/suggestion about my career. I have already completed BSc Electronics Engineering, MS Telecom Engineering Management and MBA Executive while I have nine-year experience in the telecom sector. Right now my age is 40 and now I want to pursue a PhD. Do you think a PhD in Engineering Management will be suitable for me? Can I get any scholarship? Would I do a PhD from a local or foreign university? Your guideline shall be highly appreciated. (Amaanat Kashmiri, Islamabad)

Ans: Dear Mr Kashmiri, I’m pleased to see that you are a very multi-qualified engineer and management technologist. I think once you decide to do your PhD you will have to choose one of the areas within your expertise or specialism. If you want me to help you make this decision or to provide you with more useful information I shall need your comprehensive CV along with your grades and I can then advise you which area you should pursue your PhD in and whether or not you are eligible for a grant or scholarship.

Q3: Sir, I have done masters in Diplomacy & Strategic Studies (International Relations) from a public sector university. Please advise me for further career. (Wahaaj Qutab Chaudhry, Lahore)

Ans: Dear Mr Qutab, the subjects that you have chosen and the qualifications that you have achieved are an ideal mix for pursuing and attempting a CSS exam. I am sure you must have looked at the subject combination both compulsory and optional. Hence, with a little bit of effort you should be able to pass the CSS examination and move towards a job in the public sector, most probably in the foreign affairs.

Q4: I have done Pre-Medical with 85 percent marks. I applied for MBBS in public sector medical colleges. In my first attempt, I fell short of 1.5 percent, and this time, I fell short of 0.6 percent. Now I have two choices i.e., BS Applied Bio-Sciences or go for a third attempt. I worked hard and failed again, people with aggregate 60 (60%) are getting admissions in private medical colleges. I have an aggregate of 88 percent but I cannot study in a medical school just because my father has no such resources. (Gul Bano Sanga, Peshawar)

Ans: Dear Miss Gul Bano, I understand the situation /problems you are facing and this is an irony that I cannot help in. I hope that the government will establish more medical colleges and thus there will be more seats to accommodate marginal cases like yours. However, there is no need to worry if you don’t become a doctor. There is a huge potential within the biosciences domain and if you do a four-year honors degree in molecular biology, microbiology or biochemistry this would help you to become a medical scientist going forward. Huge scholarships should await you in Pakistan and abroad if you do your BSc (Hons) with a minimum of 3.2 ++ GPA. Contact me then and I shall help you.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).