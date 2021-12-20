Alliance with PTI intact, says Pervaiz

LAHORE : Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has said that alliance is going on with Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI), we will take full part in local government elections, untimely and improper decisions in politics cause loss.

The team is formed to improve the performance, the leader knows which work to take from whom and when, the performance of the team I formed as the chief minister of Punjab is in front of everyone.

He was talking to PPP Sargodha General Secretary Ch Waris Nadeem Warraich Advocate, UC Bhabhra, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Chairman Ch Asif Ranjha and former Chairman Ch Muhammad Batin Ranjha on the occasion of joining the Pakistan Muslim League-Q.

President PML Sargodha Malik Shakeel Sikandar and Joint Secretary Punjab Ch Yasir Latif Warraich were also present on the occasion.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that nothing was last in politics, the PML-Q’s alliance with PPP was excellent, politically Asif Ali Zardari has experience of taking everyone along.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi directed the leaders joining the party to remind the people of the work done by then Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) government during the election campaign.

Those who do not care about the rights of the people in politics have no right to be the spokespersons for the people, he concluded.