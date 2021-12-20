Robbers injure guard, loot cash

LAHORE : Robbers shot at and injured a security guard on Ring Road Mahmood Booti toll plaza and took away Rs50,000.
The injured security guard identified as Saeed Ullah Khan was admitted to hospital. The robbers held the staff of toll plaza hostage at gunpoint and looted Rs50,000. They shot and wounded the security guard when he tried to resist.
