Two youths arrested for harassing lady constable

LAHORE : Lorri Adda police registered a case and arrested two youths for harassing a young lady constable in Greater Iqbal Park.

Lady Constable Asiya posted on security duty in Greater Iqbal Park. She was sent from police lines. Accused Naeem and Tayyab of Ravi Road were arrested on the complaint of Lady Constable. The accused harassed her and passed objectionable remarks.

Body found: The body of taxi driver abducted from Satukatla was recovered from a drain in the Manawan police area on Sunday. The driver Ashfaq was abducted from Satukatla two days ago. His vehicle was found in Satukatla on the same day he was abducted. Police shifted the body to the morgue.

shot dead: A man was shot dead by his brother in-law in the Haier police area on Sunday. The victim Nawaz, 25, went to the house of his maternal uncle in Tatle village near Sua-e-Asal where the accused Zeeshan shot at and killed him. The victim Nawaz had married Sana one month ago. Zeeshan was against his sister's marriage. He fired three shots in the chest of Nawaz and fled the scene.

The injured Nawaz was taken to hospital where he died. Body was shifted to the morgue.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 976 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these accidents, 11 people died, whereas 1,013 were injured. Out of this, 568 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals.

Whereas, 445 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.

hit to death: A speeding car collided with Edhi Ambulances in front of Services Hospital on Sunday, killing a security guard.

The victim identified as Haris, 30, hailed from Sahiwal and served here as a security guard. Police shifted the body to the morgue.

Woman dies in house fire: A 68-year-old woman died after a fire broke out in a house in Nishtar Colony on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Ghazala, wife of Amin. On being informed, firefighters rushed to the spot and recovered the body of the victim. Cause of fire was yet to be ascertained.

Biker injured: A 16-year-old bike rider fell off a flyover in front of LGH here on Sunday and got fatal injuries.

The bike rider yet to be identified was admitted to the LGH where his condition was stated to be critical.