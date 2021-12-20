Health Card to solve people’s problems: CM

LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Sunday said that the provincial government would start giving away the Naya Pakistan Sehat Card across Punjab from January, while these cards had already been given to people in Dera Ghazi Khan and Sahiwal Divisions.

According to official sources here, in the first phase, the Sehat Card programme would be started from Lahore Division and later on extended to six other divisions of the province.

He said that every family in Punjab would have Naya Pakistan Sehat Card by the end of March.

Every family would be able to get access to free treatment facility up to Rs1 million per annum against one Naya Pakistan Sehat Card.

Usman Buzdar termed the initiative a big step towards a new Pakistan and the completion of another promise made by Prime Minister Imran Khan to the nation.

The government had paid more attention to improve the health facilities as the sector had been neglected in the previous regimes.

The health sector budget was Rs169 billion in the previous government, while the present government increased it to Rs399 billion, he added.

He said that for the first time in the history of Punjab such a hefty amount had been allocated for the improvement of the health sector besides setting up eight Mother & Child Hospitals in the backward districts as well as Lahore.

It was not just a card but a comprehensive programme for solving people’s problems, he added.

OPPOSITION: The chief minister said that the opposition was doing politics only on non-issues and it had no agenda.

According to official sources here, the chief minister said there was chaos in the ranks of the opposition and the rejected elements wanted to gain political mileage only. The nation had yet not forgotten the corruption committed in the past, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that the PTI government was taking practical measures for the welfare of the people and fulfilling its promises.

He said, “The government has completed those development projects in a short span of time which the previous governments could not complete in years.” He said that no one would be allowed to hinder the way of country’s development.

BLAST: The chief minister condemned the blast in Mohmand Tehsil Bajaur and expressed deep grief over the loss of precious human lives.

The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

Condolences: Usman Buzdar expressed deep grief over the death of a police official in an accident of Elite Force vehicle near Nankana Sahib.

The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathy and condolences with the family of policeman. He directed the authorities concerned to provide best medical facilities to the injured cop.

He also sought a report regarding the incident.