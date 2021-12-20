Malaysia floods

Kuala Lumpur: More than 30,000 people were evacuated from their homes in Malaysia on Sunday as the country battles some of its worst flooding in years.
The tropical Southeast Asian nation often sees stormy monsoon seasons towards the end of the year, with flooding regularly prompting mass evacuations.
Downpours since Friday have caused rivers to overflow, submerging many urban areas and cutting off major roads, leaving thousands of motorists stranded.
Cairo: Egypt sentenced Mahmud Ezzat, the 77-year-old top leader of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood, to life in jail on...
New York: Major US companies are having to reassess their return-to-office plans and getting tough on vaccine or mask...
Washington: US Senator Joe Manchin dealt what seemed to be a fatal blow on Sunday to President Joe Biden’s massive...
London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was left reeling on Sunday after his Brexit minister resigned, ending a...
Brazzaville: Congo-Brazzaville’s 78-year-old President Denis Sassou Nguesso was isolating on Sunday after several of...
Athens: A reporter’s murder, the prime minister publicly scolding a foreign journalist, and alleged state...
Comments