 
close
Monday December 20, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Malaysia floods

By AFP
December 20, 2021

Kuala Lumpur: More than 30,000 people were evacuated from their homes in Malaysia on Sunday as the country battles some of its worst flooding in years.

The tropical Southeast Asian nation often sees stormy monsoon seasons towards the end of the year, with flooding regularly prompting mass evacuations.

Downpours since Friday have caused rivers to overflow, submerging many urban areas and cutting off major roads, leaving thousands of motorists stranded.

Comments