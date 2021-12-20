Congo Covid

Brazzaville: Congo-Brazzaville’s 78-year-old President Denis Sassou Nguesso was isolating on Sunday after several of the long-serving strongman’s entourage tested positive for coronavirus.
“In accordance with health protocols... the head of state, deemed to be a close contact, is required to observe a period of isolation,” read a presidency statement without specifying the duration of his quarantine. Sassou Nguesso, a retired paratrooper who has led Congo-Brazzaville for 37 years over two terms in office, tested negative.
