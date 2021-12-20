Journalists denounce press freedom backslide

Athens: A reporter’s murder, the prime minister publicly scolding a foreign journalist, and alleged state surveillance. It’s been a bad year for media rights in Greece.
The southern European country fell five spots in the 2021 World Press Freedom Index compiled by media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF), and now ranks 70th out of 180 countries, behind Poland and Mongolia.
George Pleios, head of media studies at the National University of Athens, says the deterioration over the past year has been alarming. “Freedom of the press has become a concern,” he told AFP.
Cairo: Egypt sentenced Mahmud Ezzat, the 77-year-old top leader of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood, to life in jail on...
New York: Major US companies are having to reassess their return-to-office plans and getting tough on vaccine or mask...
Washington: US Senator Joe Manchin dealt what seemed to be a fatal blow on Sunday to President Joe Biden’s massive...
London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was left reeling on Sunday after his Brexit minister resigned, ending a...
Kuala Lumpur: More than 30,000 people were evacuated from their homes in Malaysia on Sunday as the country battles...
Brazzaville: Congo-Brazzaville’s 78-year-old President Denis Sassou Nguesso was isolating on Sunday after several of...
Comments