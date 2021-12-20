Journalists denounce press freedom backslide

Athens: A reporter’s murder, the prime minister publicly scolding a foreign journalist, and alleged state surveillance. It’s been a bad year for media rights in Greece.

The southern European country fell five spots in the 2021 World Press Freedom Index compiled by media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF), and now ranks 70th out of 180 countries, behind Poland and Mongolia.

George Pleios, head of media studies at the National University of Athens, says the deterioration over the past year has been alarming. “Freedom of the press has become a concern,” he told AFP.