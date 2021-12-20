UN chief on ‘solidarity’ visit to crisis-hit Lebanon

Beirut: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived in Beirut on Sunday on a “solidarity” trip to Lebanon as the country remains in the throes of a crippling financial crisis.

“If there is a word to characterise my visit, that word is solidarity,” Guterres said in a statement upon arrival.

He had previously called on Lebanese officials to unite to find solutions to the country’s dire economic crisis, dubbed by the World Bank as among the planet’s worst since the 1850s.