Two rockets fired at Baghdad’s Green Zone

Baghdad: Two rockets targeted Baghdad’s ultra-secure Green Zone that houses the US embassy early on Sunday, Iraq’s security forces said in a statement.

“The Green Zone in Baghdad was the target of two Katyusha rockets. The first was shot down in the air by C-RAM defence batteries, the second fell in a square, damaging two vehicles,” the statement said.

A security source told AFP that the shot down rocket fell near the US embassy, while the second came down roughly 500 metres (1640 ft) away.

Previously, the source told AFP that two rockets had been shot down near the US embassy. No one claimed responsibility for the attack.

In recent months, dozens of rocket assaults or drone bomb attacks have targeted US troops and interests in Iraq.

The attacks are rarely claimed but are routinely pinned on pro-Iran factions in Iraq. The latest rocket salvo comes after the country this week announced the end of the “combat mission” on its territory of the anti-jihadist coalition led by Washington.