Monday December 20, 2021
World

Hong Kong polls turnout

By AFP
December 20, 2021

Hong Kong: Turnout was looking muted on Sunday as Hong Kongers cast ballots for city lawmakers under Beijing’s new “patriots only” rules which drastically reduce the number of directly elected seats and control who can run for office.

It is the first legislature poll under the new political blueprint China imposed on Hong Kong in response to massive and often violent pro-democracy protests two years ago.

