Hong Kong polls turnout

Hong Kong: Turnout was looking muted on Sunday as Hong Kongers cast ballots for city lawmakers under Beijing’s new “patriots only” rules which drastically reduce the number of directly elected seats and control who can run for office.
It is the first legislature poll under the new political blueprint China imposed on Hong Kong in response to massive and often violent pro-democracy protests two years ago.
Cairo: Egypt sentenced Mahmud Ezzat, the 77-year-old top leader of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood, to life in jail on...
New York: Major US companies are having to reassess their return-to-office plans and getting tough on vaccine or mask...
Washington: US Senator Joe Manchin dealt what seemed to be a fatal blow on Sunday to President Joe Biden’s massive...
London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was left reeling on Sunday after his Brexit minister resigned, ending a...
Kuala Lumpur: More than 30,000 people were evacuated from their homes in Malaysia on Sunday as the country battles...
Brazzaville: Congo-Brazzaville’s 78-year-old President Denis Sassou Nguesso was isolating on Sunday after several of...
Comments