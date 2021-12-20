 
close
Monday December 20, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

EU to get 20m extra vaccine doses to fight Omicron

By AFP
December 20, 2021

Brussels: EU members will get an additional 20 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in the first three months of 2022 to fight the fast-spreading Omicron variant, the European Commission said on Sunday.

The announcement comes as Europe braces for a new Covid-19 wave, driven by the highly mutated and transmissible Omicron variant and fanned by socialising over the Christmas holidays.

Comments