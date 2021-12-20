Bank of France optimism undimmed by pandemic woes

Paris: France’s central bank said on Sunday that the EU´s second-largest economy remained resilient even faced with the Omicron variant of Covid-19, predicting steady growth over the coming years even if new restrictions are imposed.
The coronavirus crisis “has not left scars in terms of production levels and potential production,” Bank of France director-general Olivier Garnier told reporters in Paris. Central bank economists expect French output to add 3.6 percent next year, slightly down from previous predictions, and 2.2 percent in 2023, a slight increase.
Cairo: Egypt sentenced Mahmud Ezzat, the 77-year-old top leader of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood, to life in jail on...
New York: Major US companies are having to reassess their return-to-office plans and getting tough on vaccine or mask...
Washington: US Senator Joe Manchin dealt what seemed to be a fatal blow on Sunday to President Joe Biden’s massive...
London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was left reeling on Sunday after his Brexit minister resigned, ending a...
Kuala Lumpur: More than 30,000 people were evacuated from their homes in Malaysia on Sunday as the country battles...
Brazzaville: Congo-Brazzaville’s 78-year-old President Denis Sassou Nguesso was isolating on Sunday after several of...
Comments