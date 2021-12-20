Bank of France optimism undimmed by pandemic woes

Paris: France’s central bank said on Sunday that the EU´s second-largest economy remained resilient even faced with the Omicron variant of Covid-19, predicting steady growth over the coming years even if new restrictions are imposed.

The coronavirus crisis “has not left scars in terms of production levels and potential production,” Bank of France director-general Olivier Garnier told reporters in Paris. Central bank economists expect French output to add 3.6 percent next year, slightly down from previous predictions, and 2.2 percent in 2023, a slight increase.