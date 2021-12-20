French army probes skidding in front of migrants

Paris: The French military on Sunday said it was launching an investigation after a viral video appeared to show troops doing skidding circles in a jeep in front of a migrant camp.

The video, recorded in the northern city of Calais which for several years has been a hub for migrants seeking to reach Britain, shows troops deployed in the Sentinelle domestic security operation drifting and performing skidding circles in their vehicle in a field.

There are dozens of tents of migrants in the background and the manoeuvres appear to be performed by the troops in a four wheel drive in a bid to impress the onlooking migrants.