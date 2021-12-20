Goggia storms to Val d’Isere double triumph

Val-d’IsÃ¨re, France: Italy’s Sofia Goggia produced a towering World Cup super-G win at Val d’Isere on Sunday to add to her downhill victory from 24 hours earlier.
The win leaves Goggia top of the World Cup overall standings on 635 points, 65 ahead of American Mikaela Shiffrin, who came fifth here.
Norway’s Ragnhild Mowinckel finished second at the French resort, 0.33sec off the pace, with Elena Curtoni of Italy rounding out the podium.
Goggia, 29, is enjoying a barnstorming patch after also winning three races at Lake Louise two weeks ago.
KARACHI: The federal government departments have been directed to stop spending on the activities of their sports...
Alta Badia, Italy: Henrik Kristoffersen claimed the honours in Sunday’s alpine skiing World Cup giant slalom after a...
KARACHI: Emerging batsman Mohammad Huraira and Sarmad Bhatti batted superbly to put Northern in the driving seat...
CENTURION: The Indian team management have a selection headache ahead of their Boxing Day Test here against South...
DOHA: Qatar passed their first test with a successful hosting of the Arab Cup but bigger challenges lie ahead when 1.2...
LAUSAUNNE: FIFA’s controversial project to stage the World Cup every two years instead of the current four-year...
Comments