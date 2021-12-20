Huraira puts Northern in driving seat

KARACHI: Emerging batsman Mohammad Huraira (243*) and Sarmad Bhatti (135) batted superbly to put Northern in the driving seat against Balochistan on the second day of their final round fixture of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2021-2022 here at the SBP Sports Complex on Sunday.

The 19-year-old Sialkot-born Huraira hit 30 fours and four sixes in his mighty 265-ball unfinished knock as Northern reached 449-2 at stumps in 71.4 overs in response to Balochistan’s first innings score of 305. This was his first double century in first-class cricket. His previous best was 112. He scored 365 runs for the opening stand with Sarmad, who smacked 16 fours and two sixes in his 243-ball knock.

Haider Ali fell for 22. Skipper Umar Amin was batting on 17 when bails were drawn.

Northern had resumed their first innings with the overnight score of 28. They now are 144 runs ahead with eight wickets in hand.

Najeebullah Achakzai and left-arm pacer Akif Javed got one wicket each.

At the UBL Sports Complex, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa did a terrific job with the ball to tighten the noose around Central Punjab. After posting 355 all out, KP folded Central Punjab for only 110 in 31.5 overs. Azhar Ali top-scored with 43 off 77 balls, hitting seven fours. Zafar Gohar made 22 not out, striking two fours. Mohammad Saad made 18 with four fours. These three were the only batsmen who entered double figures.

Fast bowlers Imran Khan Senior (3-42) and Sameen Gul (3-30) bowled superbly.

KP, who did not force Central Punjab to follow-on, then went on to post 89 without a loss in their second innings at stumps.

Fakhar Zaman was batting on 48 and with him at the other end was Sahibzada Farhan, the leading scorer of the season, on 40. Farhan smakced seven fours in his 73-ball feat.

KP now are 334 runs ahead with all ten wickets in tact.

Earlier, KP resumed their first innings with the overnight score of 305-7 and were folded for 355 in 95.3 overs. Sajid Khan fell for 51 after adding three runs to his overnight score. Sajid hit three sixes and five fours in his 53-ball fine effort. Rehan Afridi, who was batting on 24 on Saturday, made 63 not out which came off 84 balls and had nine fours.

Faheem Ashraf bagged 3-66 in 17 overs. Bilwal Iqbal and Hussain Talat took one wicket each.

At the NBP Sports Complex, Southern Punjab gained lead against Sindh. In reponse to Sidh’s first inings score of 310, Southern Punjab posted 333-6 in 76 overs, for a lead of 23.

Zeeshan Ashraf hammered superb 108 off 110 balls, striking 11 fours and six sixes. Zeeshan added 68 for the second wicket with opener Tayyab Tahir, who struck 69 off 112 balls, featuring 11 fours and two sixes.

Zeeshan then shared 91 for the fourth wicket association with Yousuf Babar, who hit 64 off 117 balls, striking ten fours.

Tayab Tahir and Umar Siddiq had provided an 81-run opening stand to Southern.

Youusuf Babar also shared 66 runs for the fifth wicket with Azam Khan, who hammered 48 off 32 balls, hitting nine fours and one six.

Left-arm spinner Ali Usman was batting on five ad with him at the other end was Mohammad Junaid on 2.

Left-arm spinner Mohammad Asghar and leggie Zahid Mahmood got two wickets each. Shahnawaz Dahani and Asad Shafiq claimed one wicket each.

Earlier, Sindh resumed their first innings at 275-5 and were bowled out for 310. Skipper Fawad Alam, who was batting on 75 on the opening day, fell for 85, which included eight fours. He faced 160 balls.

Sarfaraz Ahmed remained not out on 34 which came off 44 balls and had five fours. Test pacer Naseem Shah blew Sindh’s tail within no time, capturing 4-46 in 13.5 overs. Ali Usman claimed 4-113 in 34 overs.