Selection headache for India

CENTURION: The Indian team management have a selection headache ahead of their Boxing Day Test here against South Africa deciding whether to have Shreyas Iyer and Hanuma Vihari, one of them or neither in the final XI.

All these options could come under consideration, with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja out of the tour, making a five-bowler combination difficult, and with Ajinkya Rahane’s recent form potentially putting his spot under doubt.

The case for Iyer is simple. He got his opportunity against New Zealand, and grabbed it with a hugely accomplished 105 and 65 on debut. The Test match was in the balance each time he came in to bat, and he steered India to positions of strength both times before being dismissed. He he has a first-class strike rate of 80.22 from 56 matches.

That Iyer got that chance at all, however, was down in part to the selectors leaving Vihari out of the squad and putting him on an India A tour of South Africa instead. If that decision was aimed at getting Vihari ready for the Tests in South Africa, it could be argued that he has readied himself most excellently, with scores of 25, 54, 72*, 63 and 13* in three four-day games in Bloemfontein.

While Vihari was scoring those runs, Iyer was scoring runs against New Zealand’s Test attack, except he was doing it at Green Park and the Wankhede rather than Centurion Park and the Wanderers. And as skillful as Iyer’s displays were, he was acing an entirely different test to the one he will face if picked in South Africa.

Iyer, of course, was only doing what generations of India batters have done to visiting attacks: play the waiting game against the quicks, and milk their spinners ruthlessly. Mayank Agarwal did much the same during his 150 in Mumbai: 45 off 119 balls against the fast bowlers, 105 off 192 against the spinners.