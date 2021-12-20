England on brink of 2nd Test defeat as Root falls in final over

ADELAIDE: Joe Root fell in the final over of the fourth day Sunday to leave England in deep trouble at 82 for four chasing a massive 468 to win the second Ashes Test and needing a history-making miracle to avoid slumping 2-0 down in the series.

No team has ever posted such a big score in a fourth innings to win in the history of Test cricket — with the West Indies’ 418 for seven in beating Steve Waugh’s Australia at St John’s in 2003 the highest.

It is an even harder task at the Adelaide Oval, where Australia’s 315 for six to defeat England in 1902 remains the best fourth-innings run chase.

England’s problems stem from losing seven wickets for 86 runs as they collapsed to 236 all out on Saturday in reply to Australia’s 473 for nine declared.

They reached the close with ailing skipper Root out in the last over of the day, leaving Ben Stokes unbeaten on three.

England are still 386 runs adrift, facing the near impossible task of batting three sessions on the final day to salvage a draw with only six wickets left and the world’s number one ranked Test batsman, Root, back in the pavilion.

“Any time one of your best players is out the team takes a knock but what you have to understand and believe is that the rest of the guys are going to fight as hard as he would,” England bowling coach Jon Lewis said of Root.

“They will try to survive the day tomorrow to get ourselves out of this game with a draw. It’s a big ask, I know.”

The hosts resumed their second innings at 45 for one and declared on 230 for nine before tea, giving their bowlers a crack at England with the pink ball as twilight loomed.

They immediately made inroads with Jhye Richardson steaming in to Haseeb Hameed and the ball flying off his glove to wicketkeeper Alex Carey without scoring. Then Dawid Malan, who hit 80 in the first innings, was trapped lbw by Michael Neser for 20.

Score Board

Australia won the Toss

Australia 1st Innings 473/9d

England 1st Innings 236 all out

Australia 2nd Innings

Warner run out (Broad/†Buttler) 13

Harris c †Buttler b Broad 23

Neser b Anderson 3

Labuschagne c Stokes b Malan 51

Smith(c) c †Buttler b Robinson 6

Head c Stokes b Robinson 51

Cameron not out 33

Alex† b Root 6

Starc c Pope b Root 19

Jhye Richardson c †Buttler b Malan 8

Extras: (b 3, lb 8, nb 5, w 1) 17

Total: (61 Ov, RR: 3.77) 230/9d

Did not bat: Nathan Lyon

Fall: 1-41, 13.6 ov 2-48, 18.6 ov 3-48, 19.2 ov 4-55, 28.6 ov 5-144, 45.6 ov 6-173, 52.3 ov 7-180, 53.6 ov 8-216, 59.3 ov 9-230, 60.6 ov

Bowling: James Anderson 10-6-8-1 Stuart Broad 10-3-27-1 Ollie Robinson 15-2-54-2 Chris Woakes 12-3-46-0 Joe Root 6-1-27-2 Ben Stokes 2-0-24-0 Dawid Malan 6-0-33-2

England 2nd Innings (Target: 468 runs)

Rory c Smith b Richardson 34

Haseeb c †Carey b Richardson 0

Malan lbw b Neser 20

Root(c) c †Carey b Starc 24

Stokes not out 3

Extras: (lb 1) 1

Total: (43.2 Ov, RR: 1.89) 82/4

Yet to bat: Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler †, Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Fall: 1-4, 1.6 ov 2-48, 21.1 ov 3-70, 30.6 ov 4-82, 43.2 ov

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 11.2-4-21-1 Jhye Richardson 8-4-17-2 Nathan Lyon 14-3-28-0 Michael Neser 5-2-7-1 Cameron Green 5-2-8-0

Test Debut: Michael Neser (AUS)

Umpires: Paul Wilson, Rod Tucker