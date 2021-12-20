Pakistan thrash BD to face Korea in ACT semis

ISLAMABAD: Three goals courtesy to a barrage of attacks in the second quarter earned Pakistan a creditable 6-2 win against Bangladesh in the Asian Champions Trophy Hockey in Dhaka Sunday.

The four-goal win means Pakistan will now face Korea in the semi-finals tomorrow (Tuesday) while the India team that raced to a 6-0 win against Japan in their last pool match will again be playing the same team in the semis Tuesday.

The match between Pakistan and Bangladesh saw an open play with Bangladesh striking earlier against the run of play in the first quarter as Arshad Hussain was on target. Pakistan was quick to draw level with Nadeem Ahmad diving to dodge Bangladesh keeper.

Following 1-1 score in the first quarter, Pakistan was seen attacking Bangladesh defence frequently scoring three goals within eight minutes. Ijaz Ahmad who was later named Player of the Match deflected the ball for Pakistan’s second in the 18th minute with Afraz making it 3-1 six-minute later by converting an open goal scoring opportunity. Two minutes later Nadeem made it 4-1, striking an angular shot into Bangladesh’s goalkeeper’s left corner.

Pakistan added two more goals through Mohammad Razzak and Ijaz in the third quarter with Arshad again finding himself on target for Bangladesh’s second also scored in the third quarter. No goal was scored in the barren fourth quarter.

Pakistan were awarded numerous penalty corners in the fourth quarter but Abu Bakar was unable to hit the shot on target. The one that he hit on target was easily blocked by the Bangladesh goalkeeper.

“We achieved a big win and that was what we wanted at the end to finish ahead of Japan on the points table. Our coaches worked hard on us. We hope to improve with every match from here on,” player of the match Ejaz said after the match.

Pakistan finished ahead of Japan on goal difference as both teams have five points each. Korea with six points finished runners up following pool matches proceedings while India topped the pool winning all but one match against Korea which they drew.