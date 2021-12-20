Stalwart, rookie artistes lay bare their repertoire at Napa’s open house

The National Academy of Performing Arts (Napa) on Sunday afternoon brimmed with a variety of artistes — stalwarts and rookies alike — who together laid bare their repertoire, and the audience bore witness to it.

At Napa’s first-ever open house event, journalist and columnist Wusat Ullah Khan held a reading session that left the audiences applauding. There was also a storyteller’s stall where characters from stories like Nal Damyanti, Shirin Farhad and Shakuntala Dushyant told their stories with the assistance of an old storyteller.

Yogeshwar Karera, a Napa student playing the role of the old storyteller, said he has five characters from different stories who tell their respective tales to the audience.

He being the old storyteller introduces the story to the audience and shows cue cards, and asks the people to select any story they want to listen to.

“If the audience selects the Shirin Farhad story, I introduce them to Shirin, who then narrates her story. Likewise, we have four different stories,” he said, adding that each story has been narrated at least six times during the event.

Alan Ayub composed the rhythm Stray Reflection, which, he said, was the reflection of the unresolved complexities from his past life, and presented it at the open house, leaving the audience awe struck. Zeeshan Zafar was his keyboard collaborator.

“For me this composition was my stray thoughts,” he said, adding that there are some issues from the past that are always unresolved. “We are also very much emotionally attached to those issues as well. This track is actually about stray reflection.”

Zafar presented the classical Chopin composition Nocturne in E Flat Major. Nocturne, he said, means a time of the night and a feeling of the night. He shared another composition, which he dedicated to the January 2020 Australian bushfire event.

In a satirical reading chosen from the collection of his short stories, Khan lamented over the sectarian divide and violence among Pakistani communities, especially Muslims.

“These days when somebody proclaims to be a Muslim alone, Shias and Sunnis look at them suspiciously,” he said, adding that until the division of Pakistan, rational, national and religious balance existed in society to some extent.

He said that after 1971, when this balance lopsided, people were forced to stereotype. For the powerful among the people the reason was to sustain their power, while for the weak the reason was survival, he added.

He also said that one can easily see the graph of sectarian violence before the separation of Bangladesh, and what happened afterwards when only West Pakistan was left.

Narrating another story Bakshu, he shared a tale of a docile child who used to serve everyone in his neighbourhood for affection, validation and perhaps for his kitty as well. He likened the child to Pakistan, which has always readily served others at the expense of its own people and principles.

The event was open for Napa members, students, alumni, stakeholders and the public. The open house is a great opportunity for the academy to engage with their valued community of supporters as they restart their series of performances and festivals.

The audiences were enthralled with indoor theatre, music performances, street theatre, drum circle and much more. It was a joyful day at Napa, with the vibrant and creative energy of the young artistes.