Suspects who escaped from police custody in cop killing case still on the run

The two suspects who escaped from the police custody on Saturday hours after they had been separately arrested in connection with the killing of a police constable are still on the run as the law enforcers have so far failed to trace their whereabouts.

The suspects had fled from the custody of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police and the District Korangi police. They had been separately arrested by the CTD and District Korangi police for their alleged involvement in the killing of Constable Hamza Khan in Landhi as well as shooting and injuring former Landhi SHO Saadat Butt. Of the two suspects, Faisal, alias Lecture, had been in the custody of the District Korangi police while the other, Sheraz Ali, alias CG, was arrested by the CTD police. However, the handcuffed suspects escaped from the custody of the respective police.

“Still the suspects are on the run,” admitted District Korangi SSP Shahjahan Khan. “Efforts are under way to re-arrest them.”

Ali was arrested on Saturday during a raid conducted on a tip-off in Surjani Town. During the course of interrogation, the suspect confessed to have committed various robberies, saying that he had been arrested several times in the past. He reportedly told the CTD that police constable Hamza Khan was shot when he tried to intercept him and his accomplices, Muzammil, Faisal and Shahmir.

The cop was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre in a critical state where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The suspect also admitted to his involvement in injuring Landhi SHO Saadat Butt in 2019. CTD Sub-Inspector Sattar and Head Constable Mehboob were arrested for their negligence after Ali escaped from their custody while a police official Rana Kamran was suspended and arrested following Faisal’s escape.