Those who run state should listen to Karachiites’ concerns: Kamal

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Sunday said Karachi, which earned 70 per cent of revenue for the country, was begging for its due rights from the provincial and federal governments.

“Those who run the state should listen to the genuine and constitutional demands and concerns of the Karachi’s residents and stop the Pakistan Peoples Party’s [PPP] provincial government from the oppression of Karachiites,” he said addressing a protest rally in front of the Korangi Deputy Commissioner Office against the new local government law.

He said if the authorities did not heed his warning right now, he would not play his role to placate the angry people of the city.

The PSP chief said that the residents of Karachi had been demanding the power for providing drinking water, garbage collection, hospitals, parks and street lights to their elected local government representatives. “These demands are not illegal or unconstitutional,” he remarked and said that the PSP rejected the Sindh local government law of both 2013 and 2021.

Kamal said that the biggest problem for the PPP today was that it used to do politics on the basis of language but now it was not able to carry out such politics as the PSP owned the Pashtuns of Sohrab Goth, Balochs of Lyari, and Sindhis of Korangi.

He said that the PPP knew that the PSP was not going to bow down. “Today, we do not have a councillor but the tyrant rulers are afraid because they know that Kamal can neither be put under pressure nor be bought.”

He went on to claim that the PPP was so unpopular in Sindh that even it was removed in an unconstitutional manner, people would distribute sweets.

Kamal said the PSP had proposed three constitutional amendments so that no party would be able to appoint a controversial administrator. “The first amendment is that the powers and departments of the mayor like the prime minister and chief ministers should be written in the constitution, and the second amendment is to make the PFC [provincial finance commission] mandatory with the NFC [National Finance Commission],” he said.

“The third constitutional amendment is that the elections to the provincial and National assemblies will not take place unless there is a locally elected government,” he said.